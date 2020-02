trax1997 said:

white 4 cyl hatch, rebuild, 5 speed

has about 4000k miles on motor has an oil leak. car does run has lots of new parts, a/c lots of receipts mostly from o'reillys. rear seat delete

saint george Utah 84790

Hi I want to buy your mustang 4Banger in approxietlyA week and a few days my names alex I can beReach at [email protected] or my tele phone number 7736645684 may you receive this message and take your time after you get rest and your family to get back too me. I really want it so it be my first car bought off stangnet.