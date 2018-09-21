trax1997
New Member
-
- May 9, 2018
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 24
car guru listing:https://cargur.us/q0cf2
white 4 cyl hatch, rebuild, 5 speed
has about 4000k miles on motor has an oil leak. car does run has lots of new parts, a/c lots of receipts mostly from o'reillys. rear seat delete
saint george Utah 84790
1600$ or best offer
white 4 cyl hatch, rebuild, 5 speed
has about 4000k miles on motor has an oil leak. car does run has lots of new parts, a/c lots of receipts mostly from o'reillys. rear seat delete
saint george Utah 84790
1600$ or best offer
Attachments
-
271.6 KB Views: 161
-
244.4 KB Views: 178
-
291.4 KB Views: 182
-
351.1 KB Views: 180
-
250 KB Views: 156