1989 5.0, Awful squeaking/whining noise because of no PCV System?

Hey you guys, I rebuilt my mustang over high school and took me a while to get it together. Once I finally got it running I came across a bunch of problems, bad main ground, bad IAC, bad fuel tank, 2 bad thermostats from the box and just a bunch of stuff. A consistent problem I've had is a very high pitched squeaking or whining that comes from the engine only after it's warm and at operating temp. I talked to my dads friend who's a mechanic and who helped us throughout our adventure didn't know what it could be, assuming we had oil and everything. It's a manual, as I pulled away from a light and my RPMs dropped low it would go away too. I took it to my mechanic and he decided that it had something to do with my PCV system no longer being hooked up because I got after market valve covers and that pressure wasn't being released. Our solution has been to not push my dip stick all the way into the slot and you can feel hot air coming out of it and it goes away. To this day if I push it all the way in, (assuming its hot) it'll start whining again in seconds. It also effects my idle by a ton. I could never idle underneath 1000 RPM when it's pushed all the way in. Now I idle around 800 and doesn't squeak or whine when I have it pulled out.



My question is, what could be physically making that noise? I'm mostly just curious, I assume it's bad for my engine and puts a bunch of pressure on my seals and gaskets, etc, but what is whining like that? Should I just take off my valve cover and drill a hole in it and make a breather like online kinda suggests that I do for a more permanent solution? I don't have my old valve covers anymore sadly. I've been running my car like that for about 3 years with the dip stick pulled out like that.



Just wondering what you guys thought. Thanks.



Cole