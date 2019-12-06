I have a 89 5.0 turbo mustang for sale, please make reasonable offer. It's been a project car of mine for many years now and with two little girls just don't have the time to finish. It has gt40 heads with ford racing 1.6 springs, adjustable roller rockers, F303 cam, 42Ib injectors, T70 turbo, accufab 70mm TB, megasquirt computer, welbro fuel pump. 5 speed manual that was spruced up three years ago, new clutch, pressure plate, flywheel. New two tone leather interior, custom gauge cluster. The rims have been powder coated and tires have 90% tread, 355 gears for the turbo. Cartech upper intake powder coated to match rims, gt50 lower intake. Its prepped and ready for paint, other than that, all it needs is a good tune and a loving home. Text me any questions you may have 407-463-8659.