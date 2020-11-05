Engine 1989 5.0 won't start when hot except when using starting fluid

Stock 302, starts up kinda reluctantly when cold, but is reliable. Just doesn't start up on all cylinders at first but then runs fine. Throttle response is poor when stabbing the throttle it stumbles for a second, but still drivable. If I leave the car running till it hits operating temp around 185f and shut if off for a few minutes, car just cranks and cranks and cranks with no signs of life. Spins just fine. Flooring it does nothing. Spray in a little starting fluid and she starts RIGHT up and runs fine. Otherwise will not start up again untill she gets below 160f and again does so reluctantly.

I've been chasing the reluctant starting problem for years but the hot start issue is newer. Just tested and got 30+ lbs of fuel pressure while cranking and running. New fuel pump+tank, new fuel filter, new plugs, wires, cap, rotor, coil, new TPS, new egr position sensor, new ECT, and I tried a different computer. No codes.

Just really at a loss here fellas.Ive scoured these forums and the whole internet for someone with this problem and I can't find anything. Would greatly appreciate any information.
 

