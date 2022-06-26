1989 5.0L Mustang Convertible new owner recommendations

Hello everyone. I recently inherited my dad's 1989 5.0L GT convertible. It was the car that I drove as a teenager and I'm super excited to have it and have the opportunity to work on it with my son. I am not a mechanic, but I love the car and love to learn. I want to be able to maintain and repair this car with my son and learn some things along the way. Am I biting off more than I can chew here? The car is basically all original parts and has had only minor repairs done with 121,000 miles. Things that I know need some work right now are the back panel window motors seem to be going out, the A/C is not cold, and there is a small oil leak.

Has anyone found access to a free pdf repair manual? I see there are ones for sale out there. Is this something I should buy or is all the information I need online in one way or another?
 

