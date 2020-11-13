1989 5.0L swap compatibility

BeaverMeat
New Member
-
- Sep 4, 2020
-
- 11
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 36
My engine has developed an issue. I'm thinking I spun a crank bearing... felt a loss of power 'jolt' and my oil light came on. Oil is good, no leak other than the leaky pan gasket. (don't have a gauge to monitor pressure as this motor has been swapped into a 1981 Volvo 240 so all I have is an idiot light) Seems to be a slight dull knock at the back of the engine... having it diagnosed.
If it comes down to needing a whole new engine... What years of motors will swap right in without messing around with wiring and such?
Thanks
If it comes down to needing a whole new engine... What years of motors will swap right in without messing around with wiring and such?
Thanks