1989 5.0L swap compatibility

My engine has developed an issue. I'm thinking I spun a crank bearing... felt a loss of power 'jolt' and my oil light came on. Oil is good, no leak other than the leaky pan gasket. (don't have a gauge to monitor pressure as this motor has been swapped into a 1981 Volvo 240 so all I have is an idiot light) Seems to be a slight dull knock at the back of the engine... having it diagnosed.



If it comes down to needing a whole new engine... What years of motors will swap right in without messing around with wiring and such?



Thanks