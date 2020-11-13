1989 5.0L swap compatibility

My engine has developed an issue. I'm thinking I spun a crank bearing... felt a loss of power 'jolt' and my oil light came on. Oil is good, no leak other than the leaky pan gasket. (don't have a gauge to monitor pressure as this motor has been swapped into a 1981 Volvo 240 so all I have is an idiot light) Seems to be a slight dull knock at the back of the engine... having it diagnosed.

If it comes down to needing a whole new engine... What years of motors will swap right in without messing around with wiring and such?

Thanks
 

86 up 5.0 push rod block so you have roller cam/lifters. You want to get the HO version with the valve reliefs on the pistons, they are available in the explorers too. Stay away from the non HO engines like in crown vics/grand marque and truck engines, they are low compression unless you're rebuilding with new pistons.
 
Considering all the wiring and pluming is set-up for the 1989 Mustang 5.0L engine that is in the car I'm wanting know what years will everything plug'n'play without resorting to rebuilding. Meaning grab another engine and throw it in. Could I put an engine in from a '93 for example? Will all the wiring harnesses be compatible without having to resort to splicing.

This is a worse case scenario if the bottom-end rebuild costs outweigh the cost of installing a whole new engine.
 
Yes a 93 will work, the basic block is the same like said befor, there are some differences in heads between the mustang and explorer but all your will swap over to them too.
 
