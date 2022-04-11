1989 Convertible top issues

mustangfiveo198
My convertible top has been getting slower and slower coming up. Pretty much got to reach back and pull it up myself. I checked the fluid. It’s full.
It goes down perfectly. But coming up is a whole different story. Do I need a new motor? Any other information would be greatly appreciated.
