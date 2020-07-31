1989 Dash Harness Problems

D

dreaedpony

New Member
Jul 31, 2020
1
0
1
26
Houston
Hello,
I have recently purchased a 1989 Ford Mustang LX & have some questions about the dash harness. My harness is in tact up until the the end of the harness that runs into the engine bay. On this side of the harness, I have two sections of wire that have been cut & I am lost on what they are. I have shared pictures of the cut wires. Anyone know what these ran to?
Also, do I have all the other parts on the engine bay side of the dash harness?
Thank you in advance!
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mstng93SSP SOLD Complete dash harness out of a 1989 5.0 mustang Interior Exterior Parts 5
M Make A 90-93 5.0 Engine Harness Work With A 89 Dash Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
MustangFrontier 1989 Dash Harness, Need Help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
F New to the Forum - 1989 GT The Welcome Wagon 5
A Fender swap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Electrical wiper problem 1989 LX Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Drivetrain Going from T5 to 1996 truck 4r70w 1989 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C Rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
C What's it Worth? 1989 LX 5.0 Coupe What is it Worth?!?!? 3
MikeR351w 1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics. Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
M Please help 1989 GT Hatchback.I can not find an L.E.D.smoked 3rd taillight. The Welcome Wagon 4
J 1989 lx mustang help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
8 General 3g alternator upgrade on 1989 AscMclaren mustang. Special Production 2
1989FoxBro 1989 5.0, Awful squeaking/whining noise because of no PCV System? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
7 Need 1988-90 lx body parts passenger door and maybe passenger fender ? My paint code is 7n thanks The Welcome Wagon 12
M Brakes Does anyone know specific casting numbers on 1989 GT O.E. Calipers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
C For Sale 1989 lx hatch 5000 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
C 1989 mustang GT smoking white Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
BP Builds Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
S 1989 Foxbody Project - For Sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
EarnhartBuilt For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
G For Sale 1989 5.0 mustang turbocharged Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
M 1998 explorer 302 into 1989 car.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M New member - Mike - 1989 GT Convertible The Welcome Wagon 3
Y My new ‘89 LX Conv 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 2
L Engine Constant ticking/clicking noise 1989 Mustsng GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Rusty327 1989 Mustang GT convertible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
G Interior and Upholstery 1987-1989 Coupe rear seats 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
K Brake switch 1989 fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Low Fuel Pressure 1989 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
C Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
8 1989 347 stroker motor starting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M 1989 Mustang LX 5.0 engine problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
stang89bidges SOLD 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 Black, Hatchback, T5, DFW Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 8
C New member with 1989 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J 1989 wont start after motor swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 79
8 Engine 1989 turbo mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
E Fox 1989 GT wiring 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
E 1989 stiff clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Engine 1989 mustnag efi to holly sniper swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
W 1989 CFD special edition random stall? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M 1983 engine going into 1989 mustang lx 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
J Engine 1989 Gt vert stock heads valve spring help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T 1989 5.0 GT smoke out tail pipe issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
S Engine 1989 mustang gt wont start when reseting the key switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R 1989 Ford Mustang GT Stock all the way Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C New to Fox body help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Electrical 1989 gt 5.0 pops thru intake on hard accell, hot or cold, runs good if easy on throttle ???\ Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom