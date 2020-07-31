1989 Dash Harness Problems

Hello,

I have recently purchased a 1989 Ford Mustang LX & have some questions about the dash harness. My harness is in tact up until the the end of the harness that runs into the engine bay. On this side of the harness, I have two sections of wire that have been cut & I am lost on what they are. I have shared pictures of the cut wires. Anyone know what these ran to?

Also, do I have all the other parts on the engine bay side of the dash harness?

Thank you in advance!