1989 Factory AOD TV Cable Connector at Throttle Body

Need some help to rectify a situation where I made a small mistake when revamping my TV Cable conenction att he throttle body.



Naturally, I broke the factory connector as shown and need another.



I know no aftermarket Parts Source has anything new, but, does anyone have a good lead on a used source for the connector only??



I see where a T-Bird cable connector is the same and working to source one of those as well.



Cable is fine, just need the factory black rectangle connector.



Thanks!!