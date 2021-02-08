1989 Factory AOD TV Cable Connector at Throttle Body

rustybronco
New Member
-
Feb 8, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 46
Need some help to rectify a situation where I made a small mistake when revamping my TV Cable conenction att he throttle body.
Naturally, I broke the factory connector as shown and need another.
I know no aftermarket Parts Source has anything new, but, does anyone have a good lead on a used source for the connector only??
I see where a T-Bird cable connector is the same and working to source one of those as well.
Cable is fine, just need the factory black rectangle connector.
Thanks!!
