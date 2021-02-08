1989 Factory AOD TV Cable Connector at Throttle Body

Need some help to rectify a situation where I made a small mistake when revamping my TV Cable conenction att he throttle body.

Naturally, I broke the factory connector as shown and need another.

I know no aftermarket Parts Source has anything new, but, does anyone have a good lead on a used source for the connector only??

I see where a T-Bird cable connector is the same and working to source one of those as well.

Cable is fine, just need the factory black rectangle connector.

Thanks!!
 

