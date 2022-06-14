1989 GT cranks but won't start

V

Vince305

New Member
Sep 25, 2021
6
0
1
24
United States
Hello, this is my first forum post but I'm having some problems with my 1989 Ford Mustang GT. About two weeks ago I had tried to start it up in the morning and it wouldn't start at all just crank and that's it. I had drove it the previous day and it started and drove fine, nothing out of the ordinary. I've went ahead and had the TFI Module, Ignition Coil, and Distributor all done since it wasn't getting spark. Now that it's getting spark it still hasn't started, so I had the fuel filter replaced and still no luck. The fuel pump is working like it should and we're getting fuel now (tested it via the valve near where you put the oil in) but still no luck.

I'm no mechanic nor do I know a whole lot about cars in general. Here's some background of the car, it's been my daily driver for 2 years now, it's entirely stock and it had sat in a yard for 20+ years before the guy I had bought it from had it. (bought it in 2020) So majority of all the parts are original.​
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,673
8,197
203
polk county florida
Are you working on this or is someone doing this for you?
Tried a shot of starting fluid?
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
V

Vince305

New Member
Sep 25, 2021
6
0
1
24
United States
General karthief said:
Are you working on this or is someone doing this for you?
Tried a shot of starting fluid?
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Click to expand...

Been having someone else work on it since I don't have the tools and I'm not a mechanic. That's the next thing I was gonna try is some starting fluid, see if it fires off and if it does I'm guessing that would indicate the injectors aren't getting fuel or are clogged?
 
V

Vince305

New Member
Sep 25, 2021
6
0
1
24
United States
General karthief said:
Or not receiving the signal to fire.
have you checked for codes?
Click to expand...

I have not yet, but I'm gonna let my mechanic know to check for that as well. Probably would of been wise of me to have had it checked for codes already. It honestly might be that it's not receiving the signal to fire because it was running great just the day before it wouldn't start up.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Mustang Master
Sep 26, 2017
1,462
418
93
62
Fuel pump or TFI module
Check fuel pressure
Check blinking light on negative side of the coil while it cranks over
Noid light on injector (look it up if needed) just a light to blink showing the processor is trying to fire the injector
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Mustang Master
Sep 26, 2017
1,462
418
93
62
Odds are 50 /
TFI.jpg
50 or better you plug one of these in and it starts right up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine 90 gt crank no start
Replies
10
Views
335
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Darius88
D
1
Progress Thread Getting it back on the road - 1989 Mustang Cobra
Replies
3
Views
457
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
9
Engine CRANK NO START
Replies
2
Views
304
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Creomod
Crank no start
Replies
14
Views
596
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
W
no start after distributor came apart inside
Replies
26
Views
584
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
Top Bottom