1989 GT cranks but won't start

Hello, this is my first forum post but I'm having some problems with my 1989 Ford Mustang GT. About two weeks ago I had tried to start it up in the morning and it wouldn't start at all just crank and that's it. I had drove it the previous day and it started and drove fine, nothing out of the ordinary. I've went ahead and had the TFI Module, Ignition Coil, and Distributor all done since it wasn't getting spark. Now that it's getting spark it still hasn't started, so I had the fuel filter replaced and still no luck. The fuel pump is working like it should and we're getting fuel now (tested it via the valve near where you put the oil in) but still no luck.



I'm no mechanic nor do I know a whole lot about cars in general. Here's some background of the car, it's been my daily driver for 2 years now, it's entirely stock and it had sat in a yard for 20+ years before the guy I had bought it from had it. (bought it in 2020) So majority of all the parts are original.​