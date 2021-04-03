I purchased an 89 GT right when Covid began had it tuned 347 stroked. Its a solid platform and far from perfect but Ive got some cash and minimal electrical experience so for give me for basic dumb questions.



Ive got a 351 and gen 4 aluminum ls 5.3 block sitting in my shop that can potentially be rebuilt easily. Until then I would like to inquire about getting some aftermarket goodies to prepare for the future.



What products should I be searching for to do the following..



Secondary fuse block that handles gauges, radiator fan controls, fuel pump, fog lights etc. (other suggestions welcome here)



More or less the easiest way possible to add accessories and run wires seamlessly clean and efficient.



Thoughts?