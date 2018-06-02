Thanks for the positive vibes everyone- this is a cool forum for sure!Made some progress last week, will be doing more work today, if I can fix my garage door opener!The carriage seems to hang out a little (about 2 inches) above where it should be (like the door is slightly open- but I can pull the unlatch cord and shut the door all the way).. When I press the button to open the door, the opener tries to shut the door first, then groans as it bottoms out, then goes back to where it's been sitting, and stops.. I'm guessing I need to adjust the close level slightly, more towards the open setting, so when it shuts, the carriage is stopping in the right spot? Kinda weird that this would happen outta the blue...On the car front- I've re-done my water pump.. (funny, I used to be a Ford tech- and so I've gotten a "come back" on my own car! lol The culprit? I was over-thinking tightening those backing plate bolts, and had cautiously torqued them to 10ft/lbs.. This time, I made sure they were good'n'tight, leaving the torque wrench in the toolbox. Overall I'd cleaned everything up again, put in felpro gaskets between the plate and pump, and also between the plate and timing cover, and bolted it back up (15ft/lbs on the bolts/studs). Refilled, burped the system, topped off, and have run through a few heat up to operating temp. and cool back off cycles (plus it's sat for a few days too)- and knock on wood, still dry as a bone. While I was in there, I stupidly paid the 70 or so bucks for the Steeda aluminum idler pulley (stupid of me, because the car needs so much other stuff, but, hey- the car has earned it!) You can't really see it when the fan shroud is back in, but it runs silent! Plus, I know it is there!A high quality unit for sure- just make sure if you get one, install it with the circlip pointing towards the engine or you might have clearance issue with it spinning. New serpentine belt too. Good stuff! Idler tensioner system wear indicator is now perfectly in the "you're good" range.Elsewhere, I replaced both door striker bushings (I have the hinge pins and bushings, but it doesn't seem to need them yet). I can't believe how much of a difference these striker bushings made! (The old ones were GONE!).. Now the doors both close like a new car, and they are firmly held in place when shut. This may be the best improvement for smallest amount of money possible? So far on this project anyways. Gotta do the trunk lid striker bushing still- it moves currently when shut, like 1/2"! Also, I think I've confirmed the "mystery orange wire" near the steering column connectors is the intermittent wiper speed wire. With that orange wire still disconnected, wiper low speed and high speed work, but intermittant does not. I think I need to lower the steering wheel again to push the contact back into the multi-function switch connector. Oh- and just to be totally OSD, I had a missing screw on the upper intake "5.0 HO" plaque, so I got a new screw for that, removed all screws, made sure the threads were all good, and replaced all 4 screws with just a tough of anti-seize on them.Question for you guys: Anyone experienced "low windshield washer fluid" light on all the time (well, it does go off momentarily with the other idiot lights during the bulb check sequence at start up)? I've got plenty of washer fluid in there...Any way to get to the level switch without removing the drivers' side fender?Next up: TUNE UP!I've noticed, this motor has good oil pressure, no check engine light, starts up quick, and doesn't make any bad noises. However, it idles high 95% of the time (1500 rpm) and seems a bit slow to rev (it revs up, but seems to not return to idle as fast as I'd expect- it doesn't hang in the upper RPM range, but, it's not "snappy" to return either) Gotta fix that!So far, I've taken the intake tube off, and cleaned up the throttle body butterfly and mouth with CRC throttle body cleaner spray, a toothbrush, and a rag. It is a lot cleaner now, but once buttoned back up, I noticed no change in idle behavior. I will next clean the IAC (I shoulda done this while I was cleaning the throttle body), and also I'm leaning towards replacing the PCV valve, grommet, and filter screen. Also, will test the Throttle Position Sensor voltage, and make sure it is adjusted properly too. Then I'll check the idle situation again. (I should mention- I have no idea how old the fuel is in the tank.. I need to add some fresh fuel, as I'm now on E anyways.And, I have the rest of the tune-up to do:-cap&rotor, plugs and wires, check/adjust timing, fuel filter, clean air filter (k&n filter on there now), oil & filter change.Then on to brakes eval and restore, and some safety checks, like u-joint, suspension, driveshaft, etc. Looks like it is time to add another blank page to my ever increasing "to-do" list!