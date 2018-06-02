Hello All,
I was a Ford dealership tech for a few years in the early/mid 1990s, and I always wanted a 5.0 Fox GT, but never had two nickles to rub together to get one. All my buddies back then had them though.. There was a dude that worked at our dealership that would request me for oil changes on his mustang- it was a Caspien blue/gray two tone hatch, with turbine rims, and flowmaster 40 exhaust.. That thing was NICE!
Fast forward to now- I just sold my motorcycle which was not getting ridden much (tired of feeling guilty for not riding it, but it just wasn't getting ridden!) and got the idea I would look for an old Mustang Foxbody to fix up. They've crept up in value, so I was surprised to find one relatively complete for 2k- had pretty much everything I was looking for: Hatchback GT, 5-speed/T5, Turbine rims, not too molested with aftermarket parts/looks, not drag raced/mini-tubbed, etc. (I'm not knocking those things! I'm just after stock looks.) At first I wanted a caspien blue, but, this black has really grown on me!
This 89 needs a LOT of work, (I think I saved the car from becoming a part-out!) so, I'm happy to find this place.. And, I'm happy I found the car- as I was looking for a project. I think I will start a thread here to documenting the car restoration. It's been some years since I worked on cars much, and so I'm sure I will have a LOT of questions for you all- I'm looking forward to learning from you guys!
Here's what it looked like when I first got it home...
Jason
