1989 True GT. Car shows 82k on it. Towers and pans are clean and no rust. Car has sun roof. 5 speed manual. $9499

Motor was done in 2018 and has about 1000 miles on it. Prior owner had it dynod at the wheels at 368hp, engine was built to be 425-450 at the crank. Has 42lb injectors, 303 cam, msd ignition, bbk headers and cai. Bbk 75mm throttle body. Cobra transmission. Electric fan. Has smog/AC delete. The heater also was deleted but can be reconnected as it’s just by passed for now. Newer tires and wheels which are 4 lug. Old owner had receipts for 5-6k in parts and fixing things like shocks. Motor was done by batten in Maine and was 6-7k alone.

Carpet is new. Paint is ok not great and has a few blemishes, but other than what’s in the pictures the plastics are clean and straight.

What it needs. Door locks don’t work, passenger mirror doesn’t work. And the driver door needs adjustment.

Great car to do a few more things to or take it to the next level. Car runs and drives great



Location is Watertown NY,