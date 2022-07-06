For Sale 1989 LX 5.0 5spd for sale

I am posting my 89 LX for sale. I have owned the car for about two years and have worked hard to make it very nice. It has new tires, brakes, shocks, struts, AC system, aluminum radiator, throttle body and EGR spacer, valve covers, seats, shifter, rebuilt T5, alternator and wiring, rear end rebuilt, speakers, arm rests, sill covers, console, plugs, rebuilt injectors, hours of detailing inside and out. I am in the Houston, Texas area. Asking $21,000. Only selling to get a new daily driver. Please ask away. Email me at [email protected].
 

