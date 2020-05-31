What's it Worth? 1989 LX 5.0 Coupe

I'm looking at a 1989 coupe with only 27,000 miles (verified). It's a 5 spd with 3.08 gears and pretty much all original, with the only mods being Flowmaster mufflers and an a/c upgrade to R134a, plus window tint. There is no rust. The paint is original but far from perfect with chips. The rear window trim has the usual discoloration starting. Overall I'd rate the exterior as fair. The interior is pretty much in perfect condition but has an annoying squeak/rattle somewhere around the seatbelt anchor area when driving.

The seller is looking for $21K. Is this crazy for an original, survivor status car or should I jump on it ? I have no intention of modifying it and am looking at an occasional driver to Mustang gatherings and as a potential investment for down the road. I know the value of these keep going up.

I appreciate your constructive thoughts.
 

