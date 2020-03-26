Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car

Feb 27, 2020
Connecticut
Hello everyone, long time reader, first time poster here. As with many of you, I've always loved working on cars, and loved the look of the Foxbody Mustang.

I recently picked up this "semi" clean '89 LX. There is rust in the quarter panels, but the shock towers and floor plan and other usual places are clean. No, its a 2.3. Yes, its a 5 speed. As you probably already know, 5.0 foxbody are getting very high in price, and they are either heavily modded, or beat up like a racecar. 2.3 'stangs are cleaner andmore affordable.

My plans for this are:
-complete revival of the body - welding/ body work/ paint, whatever is needed - looks like it was side swipped at some point in its life.
-Complete interior teardown and restoration
- V8 Swap -I've done engine swaps before, but this would be my first Ford. Leaning towards a EFI 302, but I could be convinced otherwise.
-Rear End Swap - have to do 8.8 rear end anyways for the 5.0, might as well upgrade to SN-95 rear end and brakes.

Right now I'm planning on running the 2.3 T5, I read stories about how they handle the 5.0 no problem, and read stories where they don't. I'll use a low gear in the rear to compensate for the short first gear in the tranny. This is a 3rd car for me, and I'm in no rush to get it finished in any sort of hurried manner, so I apologize if my updates are few and far between. This is a budget build, but that being said, I have no problem waiting and saving for the right parts if they help me reach my goals.
IMG-2249.JPG



Thanks for reading! Oh and some buddies and I are trying the whole youtube thing out, so whenever I have anything worthy of posting i'll show you guys some video.
 
eighty5fox
Looks like a good starting point. Take your time and it will all work out. I see you are from CT if you want I will give you a 89 block has all internals. Its just in my garage wasting space. Im in Mass but you cant beat the price of free lol
 
