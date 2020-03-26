Hello everyone, long time reader, first time poster here. As with many of you, I've always loved working on cars, and loved the look of the Foxbody Mustang.I recently picked up this "semi" clean '89 LX. There is rust in the quarter panels, but the shock towers and floor plan and other usual places are clean. No, its a 2.3. Yes, its a 5 speed. As you probably already know, 5.0 foxbody are getting very high in price, and they are either heavily modded, or beat up like a racecar. 2.3 'stangs are cleaner andmore affordable.My plans for this are:-complete revival of the body - welding/ body work/ paint, whatever is needed - looks like it was side swipped at some point in its life.-Complete interior teardown and restoration- V8 Swap -I've done engine swaps before, but this would be my first Ford. Leaning towards a EFI 302, but I could be convinced otherwise.-Rear End Swap - have to do 8.8 rear end anyways for the 5.0, might as well upgrade to SN-95 rear end and brakes.Right now I'm planning on running the 2.3 T5, I read stories about how they handle the 5.0 no problem, and read stories where they don't. I'll use a low gear in the rear to compensate for the tall first gear in the tranny. This is a 3rd car for me, and I'm in no rush to get it finished in any sort of hurried manner, so I apologize if my updates are few and far between. This is a budget build, but that being said, I have no problem waiting and saving for the right parts if they help me reach my goals.Thanks for reading! Oh and some buddies and I are trying the whole youtube thing out, so whenever I have anything worthy of posting i'll show you guys some video.