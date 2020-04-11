The car was originally 4cylinder but now has a 302 with aod trans.

the motor has a e303 cam but other than that it is all stock

the transmission has B&M shift kit and 2300 converter.

The car has some dents and dings nothing major

And the interior is little a rough.

needs a speedometer and a horn it’s road ready.

It also has a brand new Holley 600 cam carb.