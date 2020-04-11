For Sale 1989 lx hatch 5000

Sep 8, 2019
The car was originally 4cylinder but now has a 302 with aod trans.
the motor has a e303 cam but other than that it is all stock
the transmission has B&M shift kit and 2300 converter.
The car has some dents and dings nothing major
And the interior is little a rough.
needs a speedometer and a horn it’s road ready.
It also has a brand new Holley 600 cam carb.
 

