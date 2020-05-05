1989 lx mustang help

Welcome to stangnet, now you have asked one of the most, ahhh, lets see, how do I put this.

Let me put it this way:

How fast can you afford to go?

Now don't get the wrong impression, that is a very true stantment. Also do you:

Have a place to work on it

Have the knowledge or the will to learn

Here is my advice.

Buy a nice daily driver to get you back and forth to school/work, take auto shop classes (do they still offer that?) plan a build for this car based on what you want to do with it.

That's what I would do at your age knowing what I know now.