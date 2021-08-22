1989 Ford Mustang LX Notchback

1969 351W Block Bored 4.040" Line Honed, Decked, Mag Checked

Eagle 4340 Forged Crankshaft 4.000" Stroke 3.000" Windsor Main

Eagle 6.200" Forged H-Beam Rods

SRP 4032 -28cc 4.040" Pistons

The rotating assembly was purchased from CNCMotorsports in South Dakota. I paid them to balance it.

Short block was machined and assembled by Wagamon Bros. in Columbia Heights, MN. They own a small town circle track, are family run, and the builder is a SBF owner himself.

FTI "Ed Curtis" 5160 Billet Roller Camshaft Lift: .381/.375 - 1.6 Lift: .610/.600 - Duration @ .50 236*/241* - 115* lobe sep.

FTI Cam Retainer Plate

Rollmaster Billet Timing Chain / Gears

SVE 205cc / 58cc Aluminum Heads (Yes this is correct. They were developing these and decided not to put them on the website. I bought them from their ebay store and can show screenshots)

Cometic 4.155" .075" MLS-5 Headgasket C5515-075

Trickflow Roller Rockers 1.6 Ratio

Trickflow Linked Roller Lifters

CompCams Hi-Tech 3/8" Rocker Studs

Manley 25231 7.6" x .120" wall 5/16" 4130 Chromoly Pushrods

CompCams Adjustable Hardened Guide Plates

Fel-Pro Rubber Valve Cover Gasket / Oil Pan Gasket

ARP 1547901 Oil Pump Shaft

Flowtech Industries SBF Forward Headers

LMR 2.5" Stainless Muffler Back Semi-polished Exhaust Pipe

Stainless 304L 3" Turbo Crossover / Inlet

Stainless 304L 4" Downpipe

3" Intercooler / Cold Side Piping

95mm Accufab Throttle Body

Mishimoto 24x12x4 Intercooler

Holley 351W Hi-Ram Intake Manifold / Fuel Rails / Fabricated Plenum Top

VS Racing Turbo VSRX85S32 85mm / 102mm T6 1.32 A/R

Holley Hi-Ram 351w Fabricated 95mm Ford Side Mount Top

Low Doller 3 Bar MAP Sensor / Oil Pressure Sensor / Wastegate Dome Pressure Sensor / Fuel Pressure Sensor

Aeromotive 13129 Fuel Pressure Regulator

Holley 12-1200 Inline Billet Fuel Pump 130GPH

Davies Craig Water Pump Plate

Davies Craig EWP150 Electric Water Pump Remote Kit

Canton Tstat Outlet

CVF Racing Crankshaft Pulley, Alternator Pullies

CVF Racing Alternator Bracket

Ford Racing Balancer (Engine Balanced Internally)

CVF SBF Fabricated Valve Covers

LMR 3G alternator

Holley Terminator X Foxbody Kit

8 Point Chromoly Rollcage

QA1 K-Member

QA1 Front Control Arms

QA1 Front And Rear Coilovers

LMR Caster/Camber Plates

Rear Torque Boxes Welded

9" Rear End With 4.10 Richmond

Ford Motorsports Racing Zero Balance Billet Steel Fywheel

Spec Stage 3 Clutch

T-5 With Output Shaft Plate Upgrade And Steel Front Bearing Retainer

Moroso Solid Transmission Mount

LMR Solid Engine Mounts

CO2 Tank With MAC Valves For Boost Control

Lokar Throttle Cable / Ebrake Cables

2 Gauge Battery Cable Ran To Trunk

ARP Hardware Used On All Critical Components



For engine to fire the following must be completed:

Buy distributor

Buy fuel injectors

Finish fuel line routing from fuel rails / fuel pressure regulator to the tank

Finish exhaust manifold collector to turbo inlet (I have an 45 and 90 and some 3" 304L left over to finish it, you just need a welder)

Finish downpipe, it is currently routed along passenger side valve cover, down the firewall and stops just past the starter. It is a tight fit but should work well and it's still 4"!

Wait for Holley Terminator X from cncmotorsports, purchased April 25th and still waiting. As you may know Holley has been backordered for a long time due to computer chip shortage.



For car to drive down the road the following must be completed:

Brake line routing from master cylinder to front calipers (I have 3an stainless braided lines I had made from my measurments by a place online that does only hoses but for the life of me I cannot remember what it was)

Buy driveshaft (I have a factory shaft that is included but it does not match the rear end)

Ebrake cable installed (Nice Lokar unit included with sale)



I bought the car as a roller to start this build. 9" rear end, all suspension, 2" square tube subframe connectors, torque boxes welded, and roll cage were completed already.

Every part from there on out has been purchased new. The body is a great shape in my opinion. The strut towers are solid.

The front bumper has paint chipping, overall the paint is good, but for a show quality car you would want to repaint it.

The interior is gutted. I have a pair of Jegs aluminum seats I was just starting to install. I do have the dash and wiring harness.

All glass is good. The doors shut spectacularly with that foxbody door sound.

Billet Specialties wheels are new but need a quick polish as they've collected dust. Front tires are new, rear tires have an old manufacturer date and I reccomend replacing them (after you burn them to the cords of course)

The 2" cowl hood will need to be cut out or replaced with a 4" cowl to clear the Holley hi-ram unfortunately.



It sickens me to think I'm willing/have to sell this. This has been a dream to build for the last few years. Personal circumstances forces sale.

I started calculating what I have paid...I stopped calculating at $20,000. Please don't tell my wife.

That will be the price of the car... $20,000. Not $19,900. $20k

The title was transferred 8/21/21 as I forgot to do it when I bought it 9/30/19. So you will get the title and the Holley Teminator X shipped or dropped off locally when I receive them.

The car is SOLD AS-IS and located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.