1989 Mustang LX Roller - $1,500Clear TitleThis was an original 2.3 auto car. Paint will clean up better than the pics show, I just didn’t wash it well after it sat for a while. There is one dent behind the passenger fender, the rest of the body is great.The stud for drivers seat needs to be welded back in. The heater core is bad, but I have one to go with the car. Driveline is removed, but included. The driver seat has been removed. Engine harness & ECU have been removed. A/C system is complete, and not disconnected (can’t vouch for charge though).2.3 Fuel lines are intact, up to the engine.Clear headlights in front, and good LX lights in the back. All lights worked when parked.Has an aftermarket fan controller that worked great. It is a simple on/off, with sensor switch through the radiator; Derale, I think?Brakes were good. Tires have less than 200 miles on them (195’s). The car drove straight and smooth. Ashtray door works!Car was complete and running until a couple weeks ago, when the transmission died.This would make a great v8 conversion car.