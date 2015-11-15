Engine 1989 Mustang 5.0 Full Throttle Drops Rpm Hesitation And Popping Noises

M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
Hello, I have a 1989 Foxbody Mustang 5.0 and whenever I give the car full throttle the engine starts to die. It makes popping noises under the hood and if i keep my foot pushed down on the throttle all the way the rpm drops and it just makes popping noises. I replaced the fuel filter and have added a STP fuel system treatment additive.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,444
2,874
234
74
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
Does the problem only occur on a warm engine?

When was the last time you did a full tune up - spark plugs, spark plug wires, distributor cap, distributor rotor, air filter?

BEFORE you run off and spend a bunch of $$$, dump the codes.

Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on.

Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs

Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is pressed when dumping codes.

Codes may be present even if the check engine light hasn’t come on, so be sure to check for them.

Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for years, and it works great. You watch the flashing test lamp or Check Engine Light and count the flashes.

Post the codes you get and I will post 86-93 model 5.0 Mustang specific code definitions and fixes. I do not have a complete listing for 94-95 model 5.0 Mustangs at this time.

Be sure to turn off the A/C, and put the transmission in neutral when dumping the codes. On a manual transmission car, be sure to press the clutch to the floor.
Fail to do this and you will generate a code 67 and not be able to dump the Engine Running codes.

Underhoodpictures007-01.jpg


Underhoodpictures010.jpg


If your car is an 86-88 stang, you'll have to use the test lamp or voltmeter method. There is no functional check engine light on the 86-88's except possibly the Cali Mass Air cars.



The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.

89 through 95 cars have a working Check Engine light. Watch it instead of using a test lamp.



The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.


WARNING!!! There is a single dark brown connector with a black/orange wire. It is the 12 volt power to the under the hood light. Do not jumper it to the computer test connector. If you do, you will damage the computer.

What to expect:
You should get a code 11 (two single flashes in succession). This says that the computer's internal workings are OK, and that the wiring to put the computer into diagnostic mode is good. No code 11 and you have some wiring problems. This is crucial: the same wire that provides the ground to dump the codes provides signal ground for the TPS, EGR, ACT and Map/Baro sensors. If it fails, you will have poor performance, economy and drivability problems

Some codes have different answers if the engine is running from the answers that it has when the engine isn't running. It helps a lot to know if you had the engine running when you ran the test.

Dumping the Engine Running codes: The procedure is the same, you start the engine with the test jumper in place. Be sure the A/C is off, and clutch (if present) is pressed to the floor, and the transmission is in neutral. You'll get an 11, then a 4 and the engine will speed up to do the EGR test. After the engine speed decreases back to idle, it will dump the engine running codes.

Trouble codes are either 2 digit or 3 digit, there are no cars that use both 2 digit codes and 3 digit codes.

Your 86-88 5.0 won't have a working Check Engine Light, so you'll need a test light.
See AutoZone Part Number: 25886 , $10




Alternate methods:
For those who are intimidated by all the wires & connections, see Actron® for what a typical hand scanner looks like. Normal retail price is about $30 or so at AutoZone or Wal-Mart.

Or for a nicer scanner see Equus Digital Ford Code Reader (3145) Equus - Digital Ford Code Reader 3145.
It has a 3 digit LCD display so that you don’t have to count flashes or beeps.. Cost is $22-$36.




Next check the fuel pressure.
Check fuel pressure:
The local auto parts store may rent or loan a fuel pressure test gauge if you don't have one.
Disconnect the vacuum line from the fuel pressure regulator. Check it for evidence of fuel present in the line by removing it and blowing air through it. If you find fuel, the fuel pressure regulator has failed. Reinstall the line; leave the fuel pressure regulator end of the vacuum line disconnected. Then cap or plug the open end of the vacuum line and stow it out of the way.
Connect the fuel pressure test gauge to the Schrader port located just behind the alternator.
Turn the ignition switch on & start the engine. Observe the pressure: you should see 37-41 PSI at idle.
Turn the ignition off; reconnect the vacuum line to the fuel pressure regulator. Then disconnect the fuel pressure test gauge. Watch out for squirting gas when you do this.



Fix any codes and fuel pressure problems before spending any money on a full tune up package.
 
M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
Well I just bought the car recently so not sure but the wires look pretty old so I'll probably do a tune up and see how things go. The car does this when the engine is warm.
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,444
2,874
234
74
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
I will be the first to tell you, don't throw parts and $$$ at an unknown problem. Do the diagnostic & test work first so that you know what you really need.

If the high speed miss occurs only on a warm engine, you have some other problems. Dump the codes first to try and help sort them out.
 
v8stang289

v8stang289

Well-Known Member
Apr 22, 2008
107
92
59
I will second checking the fuel pressure and checking the codes as jrichker outlines above. The condition you're describing sounds like it could be starving for fuel.
 
M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
So I did the test and got code 94 and 44 which has something to do with the air system
 
M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
Okay so I ended up cleaning the MAF sensor and it helped but the problem is still there also I discovered that when I floor the car the fuel pump shuts off . I'll hear a buzzing and as soon as I give the car more than half throttle the pump stops and the car starts to die.
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,791
1,180
174
56
Maryland
Make sure the plastic return lines are not kinked. Look in the area near the rack & pinion on the passenger side. I took mine in for an alignment one time and the mechanic must have pushed on the line. It was laying on top of the steering linkage instead of drooping along side of it. Caused the same symptoms you are describing.
 
M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
Okay so I ended up find out what was wrong. I ended up dropping the tank and cleaning it out and replacing the full pump strainer and putting new filtered gas into the car and it started right up no hesitation now.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,335
5,599
193
polk county florida
I hope you replaced the fuel pump and filter while you where in there.
Just good insurance
Check fuel pressure and you should be good to go
 
M

mark32

Member
Nov 15, 2015
40
1
8
29
On this car I had ended up replacing the whole fuel tank, fuel pump, and sending unit as mine had rusted out internally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Electrical 1989 mustang 5.0 runs rich and stumbles in closed loop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C Rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
MikeR351w 1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics. Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
J 1989 lx mustang help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
8 General 3g alternator upgrade on 1989 AscMclaren mustang. Special Production 2
C 1989 mustang GT smoking white Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
EarnhartBuilt For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
G For Sale 1989 5.0 mustang turbocharged Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
Rusty327 1989 Mustang GT convertible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
C Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M 1989 Mustang LX 5.0 engine problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
stang89bidges SOLD 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 Black, Hatchback, T5, DFW Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 8
C New member with 1989 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
8 Engine 1989 turbo mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M 1983 engine going into 1989 mustang lx 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
S Engine 1989 mustang gt wont start when reseting the key switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R 1989 Ford Mustang GT Stock all the way Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C New to Fox body help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R 1989 Ford Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
LizzieLou Dad's 1989 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
W Engine 1989 Mustang GT oil pressure low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Hoytster Paint and Body 1989 Mustang Underhood Measurements Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D 1989 Mustang GT stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 13
R For Sale 1989 Mustang GT 5sp Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
B 1989 Mustang GT (possible purchase/value ?) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
F Interior and Upholstery 1989 GT Good Old Fashioned Hatch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Mstng93SSP SOLD Complete dash harness out of a 1989 5.0 mustang Interior Exterior Parts 5
W WTB/Trade WTB 1989.5 Mustang GT Fastback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
9 For Sale 1989 Mustang 5.0 project roller race Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
1989LXFOX Noob From Philly The Welcome Wagon 3
1989LXFOX Water Temp Sending Unit Thread Size? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S 1989 Foxbody Rear Lock Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Make A 90-93 5.0 Engine Harness Work With A 89 Dash Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
P 1989 Mustang Lx 5.0 Ho Car Wont Start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Chris Petti 1989 Mustang Lx Hatch, Auto With Od Resurrection. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
R Expired 1989 Mustang Gt/ 48k Miles On Motor/ Road Track Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
M Expired Wanted: 1989-1993 Mustang Lx 5 Speed Notchback ( Trunk) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
S 1989 Mustang Gt Rear End Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S 1989 Mustang Gt A9l Computer Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Broskeg New Owner Of 1989 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
W Problem With An 1989 Mustang 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C 1989 Mustang Stock Maf Length Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
B Best Carb For Use On A Stock 1989 Mustang 5.0? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B SOLD 1989 Ford Mustang Gt (convertible) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
S 1989 Mustang Production Numbers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
N 1989 Mustang Not Getting Fire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K SOLD 1989 Mustang Gt Hatchback / ~160,000 Miles / No Rust Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom