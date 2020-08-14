So I recently converted my 1989 4 cyl to a 5.0 using all the correct engine harnesses from a 1989 car. The ECU I'm running is the A3M out of a 93 car.



So the car starts right up no problem. After let's say 60 seconds of idling the car from what I think goes in to closed loop and once it does it runs like crap. It will pop, stumble, and die if I dont give it gas. After about maybe another 2 minutes of it trying to stay running in closed loop and running like crap it gives up and throws a check engine light and then goes in open loop and runs fine. I'm guessing it reverts to the pre configed fuel tables.



I ran a self test and got codes 21, 42, 34, 92.



I did convert a 93 o2 harness to work with the 89 and I'm pretty confident I did it right unless i got the banks backwards (left and right o2's). I did probe into the o2 wires at the ECU and I did get readings from the o2 sensors. I got a range from .02-.012



I know that code 21 is the coolant temp sensor and I did replace that and I haven't checked again to see if the 21 code went away but the car still runs bad.



I'm not sure what to try next. Any help is much appreciated.