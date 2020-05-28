1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics.

Hello,



I am converting my 1989 Mustang GT, 5 Speed, to Carb and need to know how to wire the alternator to a 1985 set up. Currently I have the 86-93 stock alternator on the engine and would like to retain it. Also, for those that have done it in the past, other than the distributor to coil wiring, is there any other wiring I will need? I dont have A/C, Smog or a heating system. And I already purchased the vaccum dist., and dura-spark 2 system. The engine is going into a Factory 5 cobra, so I want the engine to look period correct (302).



Thanks! And if you have photos of your carb set up with the solenoid, please post them.