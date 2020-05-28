1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics.

MikeR351w

MikeR351w

Founding Member
Oct 8, 2001
195
0
16
Wisconsin
www.geocities.com
Hello,

I am converting my 1989 Mustang GT, 5 Speed, to Carb and need to know how to wire the alternator to a 1985 set up. Currently I have the 86-93 stock alternator on the engine and would like to retain it. Also, for those that have done it in the past, other than the distributor to coil wiring, is there any other wiring I will need? I dont have A/C, Smog or a heating system. And I already purchased the vaccum dist., and dura-spark 2 system. The engine is going into a Factory 5 cobra, so I want the engine to look period correct (302).

Thanks! And if you have photos of your carb set up with the solenoid, please post them.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Best Carb For Use On A Stock 1989 Mustang 5.0? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Blown88GT For Sale 1989 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 5-Speed Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
J 1989 lx mustang help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
8 General 3g alternator upgrade on 1989 AscMclaren mustang. Special Production 2
C 1989 mustang GT smoking white Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
EarnhartBuilt For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
G For Sale 1989 5.0 mustang turbocharged Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
Rusty327 1989 Mustang GT convertible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
C Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M 1989 Mustang LX 5.0 engine problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
stang89bidges SOLD 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 Black, Hatchback, T5, DFW Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 8
C New member with 1989 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
8 Engine 1989 turbo mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M 1983 engine going into 1989 mustang lx 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
S Engine 1989 mustang gt wont start when reseting the key switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R 1989 Ford Mustang GT Stock all the way Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C New to Fox body help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R 1989 Ford Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
LizzieLou Dad's 1989 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
W Engine 1989 Mustang GT oil pressure low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Hoytster Paint and Body 1989 Mustang Underhood Measurements Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D 1989 Mustang GT stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N For Sale Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 12
R For Sale 1989 Mustang GT 5sp Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
B 1989 Mustang GT (possible purchase/value ?) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
F Interior and Upholstery 1989 GT Good Old Fashioned Hatch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Mstng93SSP SOLD Complete dash harness out of a 1989 5.0 mustang Interior Exterior Parts 5
W WTB/Trade WTB 1989.5 Mustang GT Fastback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
9 For Sale 1989 Mustang 5.0 project roller race Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
1989LXFOX Noob From Philly The Welcome Wagon 3
1989LXFOX Water Temp Sending Unit Thread Size? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S 1989 Foxbody Rear Lock Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Make A 90-93 5.0 Engine Harness Work With A 89 Dash Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
P 1989 Mustang Lx 5.0 Ho Car Wont Start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Chris Petti 1989 Mustang Lx Hatch, Auto With Od Resurrection. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
R Expired 1989 Mustang Gt/ 48k Miles On Motor/ Road Track Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
M Expired Wanted: 1989-1993 Mustang Lx 5 Speed Notchback ( Trunk) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
S 1989 Mustang Gt Rear End Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S 1989 Mustang Gt A9l Computer Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Broskeg New Owner Of 1989 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
W Problem With An 1989 Mustang 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C 1989 Mustang Stock Maf Length Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Engine 1989 Mustang 5.0 Full Throttle Drops Rpm Hesitation And Popping Noises Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
B SOLD 1989 Ford Mustang Gt (convertible) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
S 1989 Mustang Production Numbers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
N 1989 Mustang Not Getting Fire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K SOLD 1989 Mustang Gt Hatchback / ~160,000 Miles / No Rust Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
89five.o SOLD 1989 Ford Mustang Gt Grey Tweed Front Seats Interior Exterior Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom