1989 mustang GT smoking white

C

Chris_muchwano

Member
Jan 10, 2019
9
2
13
25
Phoenix Arizona
I have a 1989 mustang GT 5SPD and I don’t know what’s going on with it it’s smoking white from the tailpipes the car has sat for a few years I did do an oil change and new spark plugs yesterday but it was smoking before that has no water in the oil so I don’t think it’s a head gasket I’m going to attach a video of the car running and if anyone has any ideas if you could let me know what it could be before I just start taking things apart
 

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
558
283
93
39
Does it smell like coolant and dissipate quickly like steam? I wouldn't run the engine much like that or you will ruin your catalytic converters and oxygen sensors. It could be a throttle body gasket, intake gasket, or head gasket.

Pull the spark plugs, do they look wet?
 
