1989 mustang GT smoking white

I have a 1989 mustang GT 5SPD and I don’t know what’s going on with it it’s smoking white from the tailpipes the car has sat for a few years I did do an oil change and new spark plugs yesterday but it was smoking before that has no water in the oil so I don’t think it’s a head gasket I’m going to attach a video of the car running and if anyone has any ideas if you could let me know what it could be before I just start taking things apart