1989 Mustang Seat latch "falls forward"

Recently purchased my teenage car. 1989 Mustang 5.0 convertible This time I will drive safely and Lo-jack it. Speaking of driving safely. I got a problem with both front seats.

QUESTION 1#
1:The latch behind the seat doesn't lock.
2: Basically if i slammed on the brakes the seat will fall forward
* I don't know a lick about the mechanics of a seat, But i find it ironic both seats do the same thing. Is this just a bolt missing? Or something simple before i go down a expensive path. The car has 50,000 original mile from a elderly lady. So the car has been babied. Hopefully its something easy.

QUESTION 2#
1:Both seat-belts don't grab when i hit the brakes.
2: They are missing the seat belt guide loop that screws into the seat as well as the convertible armrest guide "check pictures"
Any help would be greatly appreciated. I got lots of cool OEM Bra pieces that came in the trunk. Cant wait to finish this car. But safety first. Thanks alot...
 

