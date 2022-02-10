1989 n/a 2.3 auto - stalling issue

vristang
15 Year Member
-
- Mar 31, 2005
-
- 4,791
-
- 46
-
- 109
-
- 46
I just got this thing running again, after several years parked.
It has stalled a couple times, coming to a stop. Runs great otherwise, smooth, no miss, perfect. Always restarts immediately.
Don’t know much about autos, so been wondering what could cause it there?
Not disengaging the way it should at a stop?
Haven’t run codes yet, but wouldn’t expect to get any. No cel, and seems to run great… other than this stalling when coming to a stop…
Any suggestions?
