For sale, my black 1989 Saleen Mustang car number 451 with a vin of 1FABP41E8KF194823. No rust issues ever and floors underneath are spotless. No dings dents or accidents with the car. Original engine remains in car with underdrive pulleys and shorty headers. 59,035 original miles on the odometer. Prior owner installed an electronic gas adjustable shock system in the car. All original paint with minor road rash on front spoiler. Garage kept for the 20 years I have owned the car. $18,500.00. Car is located in Chicago, Illinois. Email: [email protected]
