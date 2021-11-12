WTB/Trade 1990-93 Mustang GT

Hello everyone!

I'm looking for a 90-93 mustang GT. Below are the main things I'm looking for.

- Lower mileage (under 75k miles)
- Mostly stock, aftermarket exhaust is fine. And wheels.
- 5 speed manual.
- Grey or black interior.
- Car must have original paint color, no rust and in excellent condition.

Those are the main things. My max budget is 27k. I'd likely have to fly and drive the car back or have it shipped.

I'm located in Minnesota. Any leads would be great!

My number is 507-276-8851.

Thanks!

Brady
 

