TorchRed_4.0
New Member
-
- Mar 2, 2019
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
I currently have a 1990 Foxbody 5.0 with an AOD automatic transmission and would like to manual swap it to a T5. What parts would be needed, and are there any other vehicles that carry the T5 transmission in them? Thanks!
Would these 5-Speed Transmissions in Mustangs work with my 1990 5.0 Foxbody? (V6 or V8)
1995-1998
1998-2004
2005-2010
Would these 5-Speed Transmissions in Mustangs work with my 1990 5.0 Foxbody? (V6 or V8)
1995-1998
1998-2004
2005-2010