I currently have a 1990 Foxbody 5.0 with an AOD automatic transmission and would like to manual swap it to a T5 . What parts would be needed, and are there any other vehicles that carry the T5 transmission in them? Thanks!



Would these 5-Speed Transmissions in Mustangs work with my 1990 5.0 Foxbody? (V6 or V8)

1995-1998

1998-2004

2005-2010