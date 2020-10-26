Fox 1990 Foxbody T5 Trans Swap Question

TorchRed_4.0

TorchRed_4.0

New Member
Mar 2, 2019
2
0
1
Georgia
I currently have a 1990 Foxbody 5.0 with an AOD automatic transmission and would like to manual swap it to a T5. What parts would be needed, and are there any other vehicles that carry the T5 transmission in them? Thanks!

Would these 5-Speed Transmissions in Mustangs work with my 1990 5.0 Foxbody? (V6 or V8)
1995-1998
1998-2004
2005-2010
 

