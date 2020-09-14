I have a 1990 GT, 306 H/C/I 5 speed 24lb injectors CAI, C&L mass air meter. it has the AL9 CPU with a BAMA tuning chip.



A little history.



During COVID quarantine I decided to start working on the car again after not driving it much. It was basically undriveable and would die randomly and not start. I could not pinpoint a precipitating factor that would cause it to die, but I found the starter cable was pulled out of the eyelet connector, but surrounded in heatshrink which made it hard to see so I replaced the cable with new ends.



Fast forward

I pulled the engine while focused on possible electrical issues causing it to die.



ELECTRICAL FIXES

Replaced the starter cable

Replaced the alternator cable

New starter

I went through and hid the entire wiring harness I replaced all the cheap or broken connectors with soldered/heatshrinked eyelets,

I re wrapped the entire harness with new loom.

cleaned each salt and pepper shaker and replaced the engine, and electrical grounds.

New speed sensor connector

Added a taurus electric fan with the FAL controller--> works awesome BTW

Motor

New distributor cap and Roto bug

New water pump

New Coil

New throttle body, egr and spacer gaskets

New valve covers with vacuum new hoses and PCV valve

New plug wires

New LMR fenderwell CAI

new harmonic balancer

Body

New grounds

new starter solenoid

new engine to body ground

New front Shocks



The only code I get is 11, TPS is 0.98v Fuel pressure with line off is 38psi, timing is 12*,



I'm at a loss at what else to look for. If I drive it down the road it does great then randomly dies, sometimes you can feather the throttle and it will stay running. Sometimes when it dies it wont start right back up without holding the throttle open like its running out of gas, but I know there is at least 5 gallons of gas in the tank.