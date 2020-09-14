Engine 1990 GT Randomly Dies is undriveable

84blkstang

84blkstang

Member
Jun 4, 2003
542
0
16
Springfield MO
Visit site
I have a 1990 GT, 306 H/C/I 5 speed 24lb injectors CAI, C&L mass air meter. it has the AL9 CPU with a BAMA tuning chip.

A little history.

During COVID quarantine I decided to start working on the car again after not driving it much. It was basically undriveable and would die randomly and not start. I could not pinpoint a precipitating factor that would cause it to die, but I found the starter cable was pulled out of the eyelet connector, but surrounded in heatshrink which made it hard to see so I replaced the cable with new ends.

Fast forward
I pulled the engine while focused on possible electrical issues causing it to die.

ELECTRICAL FIXES
Replaced the starter cable
Replaced the alternator cable
New starter
I went through and hid the entire wiring harness I replaced all the cheap or broken connectors with soldered/heatshrinked eyelets,
I re wrapped the entire harness with new loom.
cleaned each salt and pepper shaker and replaced the engine, and electrical grounds.
New speed sensor connector
Added a taurus electric fan with the FAL controller--> works awesome BTW
Motor
New distributor cap and Roto bug
New water pump
New Coil
New throttle body, egr and spacer gaskets
New valve covers with vacuum new hoses and PCV valve
New plug wires
New LMR fenderwell CAI
new harmonic balancer
Body
New grounds
new starter solenoid
new engine to body ground
New front Shocks

The only code I get is 11, TPS is 0.98v Fuel pressure with line off is 38psi, timing is 12*,

I'm at a loss at what else to look for. If I drive it down the road it does great then randomly dies, sometimes you can feather the throttle and it will stay running. Sometimes when it dies it wont start right back up without holding the throttle open like its running out of gas, but I know there is at least 5 gallons of gas in the tank.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B For Sale 1990 LX 5.0 / 71,000 miles / Super clean original Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
C 1990 GT. 5 Lug Conversion - Wheel Options 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D Brakes Wilwood 4 Lug Brakes on 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
V Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
V Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
M Electrical 1989 mustang 5.0 runs rich and stumbles in closed loop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
B Engine 1990 5.0L Fox high rpm cutout and loud backfire - Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
C New Member: 1990 GT Convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
W 1990 LX powered by a 351M project Cherry Bomb!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
M 1990 GT Whats old is new again... sort of? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 1
T Cranks but wont start 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
B For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
C Just got a 1990 lx notchback. I need help please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
J Fox 5.0 1990 T5 manual transmission issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
P 1990 LX 5.0 auto trans shifting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J 1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
91GTstroked WTB/Trade 1990-92 emerald green GT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
G WTB/Trade 1990-1993 Notchback 5.0 budget under $14k Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
1 1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J 1990 Mustang radio head unit install . Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
O 1990 7-up information needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O 1990 7-Up The Welcome Wagon 0
3 1990 fox mustang no spark 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Fox My 1990 Notch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
T 1990 GT Foxbody Door lock- help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
KaptKane Engine 1990 5.0 Engine "stutter" miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Driver Side Window Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Drivers Side Window Not Working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Idle problem 1990 with gt40 crate engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S Electrical What dash harness for a 1990 GT ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Coolant in oil! 1990 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 Electrical 1990 GT - Weird Electrical Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Vaughnmx Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
N 1990 5.0 engine and valve cover paints 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Engine 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Drivetrain 1990 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 1990 Speedo Gear Sleeve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R Electrical 1990 airbag module Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B 1990 On3 Turbo Build/Review 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
S 1990-Camshaft alignment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Z 1993 5.0HO swap in a 1990 F-150 surging problem Other Auto Tech 7
S Engine 1990 GT Alternator confusion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom