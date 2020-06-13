1990 GT Whats old is new again... sort of?

New to forum, but not to the car.

With a baby on the way and the dream of opening a business, 18 years ago I sold my only toy, a navy blue 1990 Mustang GT to the son of a good friend.

After running a successful business for the past 18 years (and raising a great kid) it was time to sell he businesses and property and downsize (and reap the rewards of our labour!). It just so happens that, as the deal closed on our businesses and property, my good friend informed me that his son would be staying in Europe and that my old car would be available for sale after being stored for 12 years in his garage.



She is a little rough around the edges, a couple of bumps and bruises, but barely a speck of rust anywhere and only 173,000 kilometers on the clock. A great, clean platform to start almost where I left off... now... what to do next?