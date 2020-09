bdemat said: Thanks guys for the advice but I am the type of person that has to have everything work the way it's supposed to. I know it's not that big a deal but I will mess with it a little longer to figure it out. Click to expand...

I'm the same way so I understand your plight. Usually it is the sensors but as a check you can check the wiring to make sure it's in good shape. Red will be your power and black is the ground. With engine on make sure you have a consistent 12v here. The blue wire is your return to cluster. Closing the sensor (low coolant) will trip the light which is why unplugging it will keep light permanently off