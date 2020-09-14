For Sale 1990 LX 5.0 / 71,000 miles / Super clean original

Mustang LX 5.0. Automatic. Black w/ black interior.71,xxx miles, Original paint, engine and trans. Engine is unmolested. Stock internals. All original except for 5.0 emblems(red), Cold air intake, wheels, radio and exhaust. Recently installed new standard height springs and shocks/struts all the way around. (The previous owner lowered it.) New headlights installed as old were yellowed. Has A/C and factory sun roof. Aftermarket alarm and blue-tooth Stereo. Replaced left side door lock actuator last summer, right side just stopped working. Brand new one included with car. A/C is not blowing as cold as it was last summer, may need charging. Will include new door weather stripping, door sill plates and emblems. Very few marks in paint for a 30 year old car. I would rate this a 9 out of 10 car. Very clean underneath as well. I believe I have described this as accurately as I can. I will be more than happy to answer any questions or send more pictures to anyone that asks. VIN# 1FACP41E7LF175024

Contact juicedss @ gmail.com (remove the spaces) OR Call 716 Nine-eight-three-zero-eight-one-three - Butch

Located in Grand Island, NY (Buffalo) Price $ 11,500 OBO
 

