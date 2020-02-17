1990 LX 5.0 auto trans shifting issue

Purzell

Apr 30, 2018
California
My Mustang (1990 LX 5.0 auto trans, just under 30k) supposedly had the trans rebuilt prior to my purchase due to an “overdrive issue”. When the car is cold it’s sometimes hard to engage drive. I move the shifter to D and it just revs, but if I bypass D to low then back up, it engages D. When warm there is no issue.
I searched the forum but didn’t find a similar post so I apologize if this is a retread.
If I want to start by changing the trans fluid what do you all suggest?
Thanks.
 

