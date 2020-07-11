1990 LX powered by a 351M project Cherry Bomb!!!

W

Werecow91

New Member
Jul 11, 2020
2
0
1
53
Virginia
Hiya all!!! I've lurked around on this forum for a long time as a reference tool but never took the time to register till now. I had a 94 GT for a few months that I sold back to the previous owner as it would have taken me too much work to get into the shape I wanted it in. Side note: I am disabled so what work I can do on my project is limited but it still doesn't stop me from doing what I can!! My current project as stated in the title is a 90 LX with a 351M in it and a C6 behind it. Originally it was a 4 cyl car but someone crammed this beastie between the fenders!! It's still a stock engine with no mods done to it. The body is really cherry tho, underneath it is no rust, no wrinkles, nothing twisted at all. Every panel on it still has the factory VIN number on them, it's never been in any accidents, or had a rebuild title on it.. that's why I named it Cherry Bomb!! The worst thing that's happened to it was the previous owners bought it with the 351M already in it, and parked it for 10 years in a garage.. never drove it, never cranked it, never did anything with it at all... So I'm in the middle of rebuilding the fuel system in it to begin with starting with the fuel tank and all the gutty works therein.. I've also gotten some assembly lube for the top end as everything under the valve covers is popcorn dry. That all needs to be disassembled, cleaned and lubed up. Carb (yup a 2 barrel!!) Needs to be rebuilt. And I already got a new HEI (yeh I know the other guys design) that I got at a really good deal and will do a lot better that the points style distributor that it has now!! With new wires.. I'm thinking with fundage and weather being the way it's been hopefully I can get her cranked up in another 2 or 3 months.. I've already pulled all the plugs, sprayed some WD-40 in each one and keep turning the crank over each day to keep everything moving.. I'll post updates as I can and try to get a build thread started on here if a pony powered by a boat anchor (lol) is worth resurrection!! Cheers!!
IMG_20200510_154242351_HDR.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,535
3,398
224
Well, since ya already have the 351M, run 'er till she pukes, then take advantage of the one good thing about a 351M... a 460 bolts to it's motor mounts and transmission.

Welcome to the site!
 
  • Like
Reactions: Werecow91
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vaughnmx Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
all1knew Electrical Eec Power Relay Location On 1990 5.0 Gt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Kabuki_notch 1990 Mustang Breaking Up No Power Any Ideas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
scott351w 1990 Mustang Gt fuel pump has no power... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D 1990 mustang gt no power? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
0 1990 Gt 5.0 5spd Want MORE POWER! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
M 1990 GT Whats old is new again... sort of? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 1
T Cranks but wont start 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
B For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
C Just got a 1990 lx notchback. I need help please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
J Fox 5.0 1990 T5 manual transmission issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
P 1990 LX 5.0 auto trans shifting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J 1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
91GTstroked WTB/Trade 1990-92 emerald green GT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
G WTB/Trade 1990-1993 Notchback 5.0 budget under $14k Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
1 1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J 1990 Mustang radio head unit install . Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
O 1990 7-up information needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O 1990 7-Up The Welcome Wagon 0
3 1990 fox mustang no spark 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Fox My 1990 Notch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
T 1990 GT Foxbody Door lock- help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
KaptKane Engine 1990 5.0 Engine "stutter" miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Driver Side Window Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Drivers Side Window Not Working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Idle problem 1990 with gt40 crate engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S Electrical What dash harness for a 1990 GT ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Coolant in oil! 1990 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 Electrical 1990 GT - Weird Electrical Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
N 1990 5.0 engine and valve cover paints 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Engine 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Drivetrain 1990 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 1990 Speedo Gear Sleeve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R Electrical 1990 airbag module Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B 1990 On3 Turbo Build/Review 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
S 1990-Camshaft alignment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Z 1993 5.0HO swap in a 1990 F-150 surging problem Other Auto Tech 7
S Engine 1990 GT Alternator confusion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
90Hatchback Interior and Upholstery 1990 Mustang constant hot to radio (premium sound) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
T Engine 1990 5.0- Overheating and Smoke after Head Swap (Need advice ASAP) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Ultra90GT Engine 1990 Opinions on camshaft Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R Electrical 1990 lx - TFI module failure? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Electrical 1990 - driver side door lock not working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Similar threads
Top Bottom