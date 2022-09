Fri Guy said: Thanks man. Do you guys think the auto to manual conversion hurts the value of the car? Click to expand...

Everyone is going to have different opinions on it. My car is an auto to manual swap so I don’t have any reservations about it depending on how it’s done.I’d probably ask about that. Is the auto computer still in there? Was the trans harness swapped out to the manual harness? O2 sensor jumper repinned if the ECU was changed?Other than that it looks like a clean car so I wouldn’t dwell too long on the trans thing. I’d plug the vin into a carfax and see if any records come up with mileage over 22k to see if it’s 122k or even 222k. Those seats look darn good and ford leather seats tear up if you even look at them funny.