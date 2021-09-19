Engine 1990 Mustang 5.0 lean issues

I have a problem with my 1990 5.0 if anyone can input that’ll be dope. I have a current lean condition. I have a 306 w/ gt40 heads and intake .stock valves from a stock 5.0 heads. B303 cam. Stock exhaust with cats. It has no smog pump nor egr . At idle I have full lean (20+ on my afr gauge) but when I give it gas it goes down to 14 Ish. I’ve done a tps reset base timing @10 degrees btdc. I I have New tps iac spark plugs fuel injectors, fuel pump, good oil/fuel pressure , bottom end was fully rebuilt. Couldn’t find any vacuum leaks. Any ideas?
 

What size injectors? What MAF? Is AFR gauge picking up one or both sides of the exhaust? Is there any holes or leaks in the exhaust before the gauge sensor? What AFR gauge are you using?
 
Is the AFR gauge calibrated properly? I have the Innovate dual wideband (DLG-1) and there is a free air calibration. If gauge is on and engine not running, gauge should read in the low 20's. On startup I am usually 16-17 at first and then as the car warms up it settles at 14.4-15.2 at idle. I have 24 lbs injectors now, but it was the same with 19s.
 
