Is the AFR gauge calibrated properly? I have the Innovate dual wideband (DLG-1) and there is a free air calibration. If gauge is on and engine not running, gauge should read in the low 20's. On startup I am usually 16-17 at first and then as the car warms up it settles at 14.4-15.2 at idle. I have 24 lbs injectors now, but it was the same with 19s.