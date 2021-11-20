1990 Mustang Gt Fuel, Spark, no start

I’m in a little bit of a crossroad and decided to reach out to a forum for help. I recently just finished putting back together my 302 and I am having an issue starting it. Immediately after installing everything back together the motor started up on first crank no issues at all. Then after 4 minutes of running the motor cut off due to a busted fuel line. Since then, I fixed the fuel line, and I can’t seem to get it started. I have good spark and 35 psi of fuel, and the motor will just turn over occasionally sounding like it wants to start but won’t. I pulled the spark plugs and noticed that some of the plugs are wet with fuel while the others are dry. I would greatly appreciate some help as I don’t know where else to go beside just pulling the motor apart once again.