1990 Mustang Gt Fuel, Spark, no start

S

StinkySocks

New Member
Nov 20, 2021
1
0
0
22
Florida
I’m in a little bit of a crossroad and decided to reach out to a forum for help. I recently just finished putting back together my 302 and I am having an issue starting it. Immediately after installing everything back together the motor started up on first crank no issues at all. Then after 4 minutes of running the motor cut off due to a busted fuel line. Since then, I fixed the fuel line, and I can’t seem to get it started. I have good spark and 35 psi of fuel, and the motor will just turn over occasionally sounding like it wants to start but won’t. I pulled the spark plugs and noticed that some of the plugs are wet with fuel while the others are dry. I would greatly appreciate some help as I don’t know where else to go beside just pulling the motor apart once again.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,565
7,021
203
polk county florida
Back to basics, pull the plugs and crank it a few times to dry out the cylinders, clean the plugs (they are new right?) I'd spray a touch of starting fluid in the throat and if it don't start There is a checklist that will help:
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91AOD5.0LX
Hard start / long crank to start issue SOLVED
Replies
3
Views
711
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
L
81 mustang 3.3 200 i6 help
Replies
2
Views
137
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
logonhappy
L
Bree
spark plug boot
Replies
15
Views
440
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
M
Upon engine break in. Only starts when gas pedal is pressed.
Replies
9
Views
391
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
C
New Fuel Pump - PSI drops to zero with throttle
Replies
3
Views
140
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MakotoS13
MakotoS13
Top Bottom