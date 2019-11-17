1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up.

PM’d you this 2 days ago:Hi,Verifying whether your EEC is running in open or closed loop? Tweeter Data-logging would be my choice. Measuring 02 sensor voltage would be the other, indirectly. Should see 0.5-0.7 DC Volts alternating back & forth when the motor is at operating temperature.You’ve got a strong build in a great year Fox, sure it wasn’t cheap, know you want it running right, suggestions in your best interest are Codes & getting it tuned properly.From the build details & the issues you’re experiencing, a custom tune will cure it. My concern is if the motor’s not running Rich, it may be running lean.Pulling a plug & reading it for mixture is a suggestion. A wideband 02 sensor(Air/Fuel mixture) is a highly useful gauge to run, along with Water temp & grab an oil galley for a mechanical Oil Pressure gauge (Stock gauges are not quite adequate for the build). Pillar mount keeps them in view, very slick.When the motor didn’t run warm with the first distributor, TFI sounds like the culprit. ‘Thin Film Ignition’. Grey, rectangular component mounted left side of Dizzy. The ignition harness plugs into it.Sometimes they work in cooler Temp’s, fail when warm. Advanced tests for free, tests ok once, retest it & apply a bit of heat to it (bring a heat gun) if you run into that issue again.Aftermarket ignition components cause issues, often. Not implying they’re all bad, but nothing is as reliable as OE ignition, sensors in Foxes, revert to OE if In doubt.Retrieving the DTC’s (Diagnostic Trouble Codes) extracted via the link JRichkter posted should be done, that will point outwhat’s going on, from the EEC’s viewpoint.When you have a chance to pull codes, post them. Other helpful information would be posting Bolt-on’s, such as:1) Running Headers (“long-tubes” or “shorty’s”.)?Still running Cat’s?2) Still Running EGR?3) Any smog hooked up, or removed?4) Does the EEC have a chip in it from previous mod’s?5) Running an adjustable fuel pressure regulator? Fuel pressure Gauge on the fuel rail?Pictures worth 1,000 words, if you want to post 1, or a few, also helpful.Tuning:.- Quick, effective, inexpensive way to get a good tune for your Pony, American Muscle, buy a Bama 4 bank eliminator chip, “tunes for life” is free, unlimited amount of tunes as long as it’s yours. Build more, update Tune. Fill in an online form with all the components you’re running. 300$ & you’d have it in 4-5 days.They do a good job, use Lethal Performance, SCT Derive III software in my own shop. It’ll run right, potential it has- you’ll get out of it, the chipset is simple to install to your EEC.-Then there’s a Dynotune, if there’s one local to you with a strong, positive reputation. it’ll cost significantly more, but another very good option.-There’s also a great Tuning forum here, on Stangnet. Dedicated specifically for tuning methods using various software/hardware.Even if you use one of the other methods, you’ll learn about the in’s & out’s of Tuning, other valuable resources.Good luck!-John