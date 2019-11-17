1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up.

Hi,
Youextracted the codes,not sure why you didn’t just follow the advice & pull the codes- your own personal choice to buy a scantool. You should also consider the KOER test, and since the Motors been possibly running on the rich side, a cylinder balance test to see how it’s rings are seating.
Did you run the KOEO test with the car in gear? Code 67 below indicates you didn’t run the KOER test. KOER test shows up Codes which KOEO will not.
Here’s a good link for the above including key definitions to common abbreviations:
DIY KOEO/KOER/Cylinder Balance Self-Test Procedure
sbftech.com
The Air Mgmt codes have to do with the operation of the TAB/TAD solenoids that control the routing of the air supplied by the smog pump to the heads and the exhaust system...if the system was removed, you need to do some hardware changes to "fool" the ECM in thinking it's still connected..same thing w/EGR sensor (EVP).31,81,82,85 DTC’s.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS:
O: KOEO codes
CM: Continuous monitor Mode
R: Engine KOER codes
Code(s)......Brief definition(s) listed w/some
| cause & effect (CAPITALS)
|
21 - Engine Coolant Temperature (ECT) Sensor Out Of Self Test Range. 0.3 to 3.7 DC volts(O,R). -SENSOR ITSELF, CONNECTOR OR WIRING-VOLTAGE & GROUND.
22 - Barometric Pressure Sensor Out Of Self Test Range (O,CM,R)- ALTITUDE SENSOR, ‘BAP’ SENSOR OR ASSOC. WIRING, SENSOR (ITSELF) TEST REQUIRES OSCILLOSCOPE OR FREQUENCY COUNTER, ONE EFFECT:IS IDLE FLUCTUATION-“HUNTING”.
24 - Intake Air Temperature/Air Charge Temperature Sensor Out Of Self Test Range. V.REF. 0.3 to 3.7 volts(O,R)-IAT INFLUENCES/MEASURES TEMP. FOR AIR/FUEL MIXTURE-
31 - EGR Valve
Position/Pressure Feedback EGR Circuit Below Minimum Voltage. 0.24 DCvolts (O,CM,R) -RUNNING AN EGR?, (NO?HAVE EGR DELETE?). Y? VACUUM SOURCE(CHK..), EGR PLUG VOLTAGE, POSITION SENSOR, EVR.-
67 - Park/Neutral Position Safety Switch Circuit Open; A/C On -Manual (O), Manual Lever Position Sensor Out Of Range/A/C On(CM,O), Clutch Switch Circuit Failure (CM)- A/C SYSTEM ISSUE, CLUTCH PDL SAFETY SWITCH (2) PURPOSE, 1-START 2-CPU.(#2 FAIL), KOER TEST MODE INOP. W/CODE 67, IDLE ISSUES -YOU RUN TEST WHILE IN GEAR(?)-TEST WORK WITHOUT CLUTCH IN?
81* - Secondary Air Diverter Circuit Failure (O)
82* - Secondary Air Bypass Circuit Failure (O) RE:81,82, 85, CHECK VACUUM LINE *ROUTING AND CONDITION COMING OFF THE DIVERTER VALVE ASSEMBLY, EMINATING OFF THE CHARCOAL CANISTER. # 85 IS ALSO ANOTHER CHARCOAL CANISTER SYSTEM ISSUE WHERE FUMES MAY/MAY NOT ESCAPE PER DESIGN, INOP SOLENOIDS, VACUUM LEAK IN ANY OF THIS SYSTEM MAY CAUSE IDLE & OTHER ISSUES, AND IMPORTANTLY; EXCESS POLLUTANTS. TANK LACKING VENT, CAUSING FREQUENT PUMP INTERRUPTION DURING FUEL FILL
85* - CANP Circuit Failure (O)
95 - Fuel Pump Circuit Open-PCM To Motor Ground (CM,O).
Now that you have pulled the codes, as you done the next step is . Please post the following, with some additional info.:
1) Running long tube headers?
2) What SMOG equipment did you remove, precisely, I.E.; Smog Pump, Evaporate. system, Cat’s, etc..
3) A picture or 2 would help immensely, full left, Right side.
4) Have an adjustable fuel pressure regulator? Gauge on the Rail?
It’s obvious that the codes that have been popped will affect Idle, drivability, HP/TQ Numbers, mileage. May also be placing an expensive build in danger.
Some mild builds will run on OE CPU programs, FPR’s & properly Curved distributors, clocked MAF sensors in addition to keeping certain components operational in getting some builds to run decent, but you’re best bet is getting it tuned to get the power, drivability, while protecting your investment. Contrary to beliefs running Cat’s have very little effect on performance.
Your next step is to record, jot down (Or copy/paste/print) out these codes, and dump them.
Start, warm up the car and take it for a 20 minute drive & the codes that reappear will be the focal point. Some will reappear, some won’t & then will we know the codes that are actually affecting things.presently.
Do the KOER, KOEO, Balance testing.
Take for instance, code 95. This indicates at one time the CPU attempted.to energize the fuel pump & it didn’t correctly respond, or was INTERMITTENT
.
Simply stated, this
may have been a product of active troubleshooting & is NOT INDICATIVE
of a valid issue unless you have a repeat as active troubleshooting may have either CAUSED
it’s occurrence, or CURED it.
Ok, Good Luck!
-John