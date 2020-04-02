For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale

BryanNux

Member
May 15, 2015
Interior parts will ship or local pick up.

door panels gray from 90-93 stang- 120$
1990 Ecu 5.0 manual- 125&
T-gray Sun visors- 45$
T-gray scuff plates-20$
T-gray kick panels- 25$
Steering column shroud, 4 small holes in top- 15$
Center ac vent, need plastidip removed- 20$
T-gray center console, no ashtray- 35$
T-gray dash pad- 25$
TMI black vinyl rear upholstery for convertible- 125$
Oil filter relocation kit- 15$
T-gray seat belts F&R- 125$

text or call Bryan, 8046773368
 

