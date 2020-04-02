Interior parts will ship or local pick up.



door panels gray from 90-93 stang- 120$

1990 Ecu 5.0 manual- 125&

T-gray Sun visors- 45$

T-gray scuff plates-20$

T-gray kick panels- 25$

Steering column shroud, 4 small holes in top- 15$

Center ac vent, need plastidip removed- 20$

T-gray center console, no ashtray- 35$

T-gray dash pad- 25$

TMI black vinyl rear upholstery for convertible- 125$

Oil filter relocation kit- 15$

T-gray seat belts F&R- 125$



text or call Bryan, 8046773368