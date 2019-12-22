904builder
What is the build worth? Runs perfect and is tuned for a daily driver.
Grabber blue paint a year old
351w stroked to 408
Holley commander 950 ECU
Vortech supercharger @30lbs
TKO 5 speed transmission
New autometer gauges
New ignition system- livewire and MSD
Corbeau seats
Sve radiator with dual fans and digital controller
Flowmaster exhaust
Bbk ceramic headers
Trickflow upper intake
Edlebrock lower intake
Bbk throttle body
Harland sharp rockers
Edlebrock dual springs
Bilstein shocks w quad in rear
Upgraded control and trailing arms in rear
Detroit locker in rear end
Refurbished quarter windows
New windshield
Hurst shifter
Ice cold AC and Heat (heater core job already completed)
New rack and pinion as well as ball joints and bushings
New in tank and in line fuel pump
New cobra brake booster and Mcylinder
TFI relocation kit so
Billet distributor
Bbk fuel regulator
Less than 2000 miles on restoration
Car is turn key ready.
