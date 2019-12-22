What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp

What is the build worth? Runs perfect and is tuned for a daily driver.

Grabber blue paint a year old

351w stroked to 408

Holley commander 950 ECU

Vortech supercharger @30lbs

TKO 5 speed transmission

New autometer gauges

New ignition system- livewire and MSD

Corbeau seats

Sve radiator with dual fans and digital controller

Flowmaster exhaust

Bbk ceramic headers

Trickflow upper intake

Edlebrock lower intake

Bbk throttle body

Harland sharp rockers

Edlebrock dual springs

Bilstein shocks w quad in rear

Upgraded control and trailing arms in rear

Detroit locker in rear end

Refurbished quarter windows

New windshield

Hurst shifter

Ice cold AC and Heat (heater core job already completed)

New rack and pinion as well as ball joints and bushings

New in tank and in line fuel pump

New cobra brake booster and Mcylinder

TFI relocation kit so

Billet distributor

Bbk fuel regulator

Less than 2000 miles on restoration

Car is turn key ready.
 

