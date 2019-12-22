What is the build worth? Runs perfect and is tuned for a daily driver.



Grabber blue paint a year old



351w stroked to 408



Holley commander 950 ECU



Vortech supercharger @30lbs



TKO 5 speed transmission



New autometer gauges



New ignition system- livewire and MSD



Corbeau seats



Sve radiator with dual fans and digital controller



Flowmaster exhaust



Bbk ceramic headers



Trickflow upper intake



Edlebrock lower intake



Bbk throttle body



Harland sharp rockers



Edlebrock dual springs



Bilstein shocks w quad in rear



Upgraded control and trailing arms in rear



Detroit locker in rear end



Refurbished quarter windows



New windshield



Hurst shifter



Ice cold AC and Heat (heater core job already completed)



New rack and pinion as well as ball joints and bushings



New in tank and in line fuel pump



New cobra brake booster and Mcylinder



TFI relocation kit so



Billet distributor



Bbk fuel regulator



Less than 2000 miles on restoration



Car is turn key ready.