1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location

Help
I have looked on line everywhere and can match what they say and what I see.
They say the ECT is located on the front left side of the engine if you are looking at the engine from the front. I found what looks to be the right connector in that location but no sensor anywhere around it.
They say the ACT is located on the low intake manifold on the right side. I see nothing there. I did find the coolent temp sensor on the right side but I think that goes the the instrument cluster not the computer.
 

