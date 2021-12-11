Interior and Upholstery 1991-1993 Fuse Box cover fit on older fuse boxes

I think I know the answer to this, but looking for input from those with 91-93 Mustangs

Ford started adding the fuse box cover in 1991. My ‘88 has a 90+ interior, and I added a custom bracket to mount the fuse box similar to how it is in the 90-93 cars.

So I thought I’d add the fuse box cover.



Well, it doesn’t seem to clip on. It’s almost like it’s missing something. It slips on fine, but the two tabs on the sides don’t seem to latch onto anything.

8D2801FE-9A7F-4DA8-AD2D-C469DFBCB94F.jpeg


With the cover off, that clip is too far away to be useful for the cover. Part number on my fuse block is E45B, so it’s a part designed around 1984. What’s the part number on your fuse box? Is it revises for 1991??


696A0866-3638-4EE8-AB3F-141C0B49E123.jpeg
 

How I made my custom bracket. Cover stays on, but loosely. I envision picking it up off the floor a bit. Maybe some sticky tape and call it a day

6D5506F5-8823-4C0D-BB65-4776A298526A.jpeg
 
