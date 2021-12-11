I think I know the answer to this, but looking for input from those with 91-93 MustangsFord started adding the fuse box cover in 1991. My ‘88 has a 90+ interior, and I added a custom bracket to mount the fuse box similar to how it is in the 90-93 cars.So I thought I’d add the fuse box cover.Well, it doesn’t seem to clip on. It’s almost like it’s missing something. It slips on fine, but the two tabs on the sides don’t seem to latch onto anything.With the cover off, that clip is too far away to be useful for the cover. Part number on my fuse block is E45B, so it’s a part designed around 1984. What’s the part number on your fuse box? Is it revises for 1991??