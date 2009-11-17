1991 331 stroker trick flow, will not run good

real57vetteguy
Guys,
Hi and great forum! I have a 1991 Mustang that has the following mods:
331 DSS stroker
Trick flow street heat heads
1.6 roller rockers
trick flow R series intake
70 MM throttle body & C&L 70 MM Mass air
X-303 cam
BBK full length headers
off road x pipe
flowmaster exhaust (single chamber)
underdrive pulleys
alum 4 core radiator
elec fan
24 lb injectors which is correctly matched to the mass air
msd distributor
msd 6AL box
These are all the engine mods that I know of. The car runs terribly rich at idle you can smell fuel at idle, and at higher rpm's it runs very lean. The car feels stronger than a stock can but no where near as strong as it should be, it has alot of seemingly fuel issues if you stay at low rpm's in town then it tends to pop and crack as if it were a carb vehicle that were "loading" up on fuel. The computer is stock to my knowledge. My use for the car is mainly to drive on weekends on cruises, and some occasional trips to the track. I am not a fan of the X-cam so I have went and purchased the trick flow stage 2 cam and an adjustible fuel pressure regualtor but I dont think this is a total fix. Any help or suggestions guys??
