Hi guys new to site and not sure if this is the right place but here goes. I have a factory five cobra with a 1989 mustang 5.0 HO.i,m having problems with the engine dying after about ten minutes of driving. this has the tfi ignition and i have changed the module with a new rotorcraft one. i also put a new coil in and swapped dizzy,checked all grounds and wiring going back to computer. the car will start if i pull the spout( spark out put jumper) so I'm thinking its the computer. any other thoughts would be greatly appreciated. thanks for reading. no fun when sitting in garage.
 

