So im looking at buying this 1991 ford mustang lx it has motor work don't with the motor refreshed bored to a 306 with pistons head studs gt40 heads injectors cai e303 cam and a few other motor pieces and a 5 lug swap but don't know what intake this is any ideas? also wondering is this car worth it at 7000 dollars seems to not have rusty but will check it over better says it needs some paint but thats not a big deal to me?