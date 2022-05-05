1991 Fox Mustang Convertible fuse #8 keeps popping

Hi All,
Just a I was going to say that my project was complete another issue appears. Number 8 fuses keeps popping and it did not that before. It already started when i had the stereo installed.
Any ideas as how I can fix this?
Just a I was going to say that my project was complete another issue appears. Number 8 fuses keeps popping and it did not that before. It already started when i had the stereo installed.
Any ideas as how I can fix this?
Ford Mustang (1987 - 1993) - fuse box diagram - Auto Genius
Ford Mustang (1987 - 1993) - fuse box diagram
www.autogenius.info