1991 Fox Mustang Convertible fuse #8 keeps popping

Hi All,

Just a I was going to say that my project was complete another issue appears. Number 8 fuses keeps popping and it did not that before. It already started when i had the stereo installed.

Any ideas as how I can fix this?



www.autogenius.info

Ford Mustang (1987 - 1993) - fuse box diagram - Auto Genius

Ford Mustang (1987 - 1993) - fuse box diagram
www.autogenius.info www.autogenius.info
 

Attachments

  • 1991 Ford Mustrang LX fuse.JPG
    1991 Ford Mustrang LX fuse.JPG
    15.7 KB · Views: 0

