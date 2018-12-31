Davedacarpainter said: Another florida boy! Welcome to stangnet.



We've got a number of members from florida here. Bound to be someone close to you if you need hands on help.



Good deal on swapping out the k-member. I assume you swapped out the control arms as well. I guess that possibly leads into coilovers too?



Have you started on the rear end yet?

Thanks man glad I found this forum place had a lot of info and especially as a new owner I’ve never worked on fords or V8s so this is all new but I think I’m doing pretty good. And it’d be cool to meet someone from the forum on here and yeah I have the full kit K member / A arms / coilovers / my car already came with caster camber plates when I bought it so i didn’t need to order UPRs caster camber plates & for the rear end I have the UPR upper and lower control arms for now and the car is lowered on HR springs in the rear.