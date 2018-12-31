Progress Thread 1991 Foxbody K Member Swap

So I just bought my Foxbody about a month ago and im recording my install with everything so I figured I would share with everyone. I know some things I’m not doing right but you live and learn. E6478390-470A-4BAA-AE4C-5F94158F82BC.png
 

Out with the old POS k member this thing was heavy as hell, I would recommend everyone if they want more room to work on things and also save a good amount of weight in the front to do a k member swap.
 

Yeah, that thing is a hand full for sure! I just took mine out. Unfortunately it's going back in stock, but I pulled it for other reasons. Great time to address any other suspension issues you might have on the front end.
 
A tubular k member is definitely on my list of things to do.

It probably won’t be for a year or so though. Just got done blowing a wad of cash lol.

Which manufacturer did you go with?
 
I went with UPR I’ve talked to a hand full of people with 9 to 10 second cars and they say UPR is the way to go so I listened and honestly I’m not disappointed at all. I went their full chrome moly kit. If you guys are interested call them up and talk to Steve he helped me out. And something else that I noticed their shirts are super comfy lol
 
Oh yeah like I bought the car I heard some odd clunks and a bunch of weird sounds so I said let me just get the kit and tighten this baby up
 
Another florida boy! Welcome to stangnet.

We've got a number of members from florida here. Bound to be someone close to you if you need hands on help.

Good deal on swapping out the k-member. I assume you swapped out the control arms as well. I guess that possibly leads into coilovers too?

Have you started on the rear end yet?
 
Thanks man glad I found this forum place had a lot of info and especially as a new owner I’ve never worked on fords or V8s so this is all new but I think I’m doing pretty good. And it’d be cool to meet someone from the forum on here and yeah I have the full kit K member / A arms / coilovers / my car already came with caster camber plates when I bought it so i didn’t need to order UPRs caster camber plates & for the rear end I have the UPR upper and lower control arms for now and the car is lowered on HR springs in the rear.
 
Soo here’s an update got the k member in with the A Arms & put together my coilovers as well as put on the steering rack, just waiting on new rotors from the auto parts store since the once’s I had were just squealing to much since they were slotted and drilled. Another thing I hate is putting back a steering rack that’s leaking just pains me but I will get it fixed really soon once this thing is back on the road.
 

I also before any one asks I did torque the K member bolts , spindle castle nut , strut bolts , to the correct spec !
 
It looks like you have offset steering rack bushings. If so I think they are installed upside down. Correct me if I'm wrong but I thought the offset should be at the bottom to raise the rack up. In the pic it looks like they are lowering the rack.
 
Damn you are right I just checked around, well first time for everything time to take it out when I get home and redo everything again ‍♂️
 
I have upr's moly k, arms and coilovers on two of my cars currently and one of those is my daily driver which sees all types of weather and road conditions. zero issues just take your time with the install and replace all the little things now while you have it down and apart. Also why are you using offset steering rack bushings?
 
I’m using offset rack bushings to help with the bumpsteer since I also have the extreme bumpsteer kit from UPR as well but I am waiting to install them at the shop so I can do a proper alignment right after. But it’s good to know things like that makes me feel that much better about UPR
 
I asked because I have upr's and steedas bumpsteer kits and never needed use offset bushings on the rack
 
Here’s another small update I got the new bearings and rotors on with all new hardware but I ran into a small problem with the dust shield on the spindle. The rotor isn’t turning smoothly so I tried to take the dust cover off and I stripped the bolts so I’ll give another update later tonight to see if I can get them off
 

