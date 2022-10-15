I have a beautiful GT Convertible for sale. The one previous owner who I recently purchased it from was the accountant a local Ford dealership. She lovingly and meticulously maintained it since new. I have every single record for every oil change, state inspection and windshield wiper change in a big red binder. I even have the original sales order spec sheet and promotional materials. Her only reason for selling was a recent broken leg and age related issues.



Since my purchase, I have completed a full interior and exterior detail, replaced a few engine management sending units, replaced the radiator, related hoses, thermostat and front shocks. I also replaced all front lights with Late Model Restoration units. All FORD original lights come with the car. There is not one drop or leak of any fluid. Every accessory works as intended. AC, heat, radio with tape deck, all power windows, power top etc... all work perfectly. This past week in PA we had a lot of rain and there was not one drop on the inside.



The car starts, idles, revs, drives beautifully! It sounds exactly as the good Lord intended.



The CarFax is likely perfect. All panels are factory original. There may be one corner where a PDR guy did a small blend. It is had to tell. The undercarriage has very slight surface rust in some areas. Otherwise it is in lovely condition.



The car comes with original tools, covers, spare everything as per factory.



Please take the time to see the car in person. I have a large heated garage with a lift.



Located in Malvern, PA. Just West of Philadelphia.



Miles: 122,700

Price $14,500 OBO