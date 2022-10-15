For Sale 1991 GT 5sp Convertible Survivor One Owner All Records

W

Whitestone

Member
Sep 28, 2022
9
4
13
49
Malvern, Pa
I have a beautiful GT Convertible for sale. The one previous owner who I recently purchased it from was the accountant a local Ford dealership. She lovingly and meticulously maintained it since new. I have every single record for every oil change, state inspection and windshield wiper change in a big red binder. I even have the original sales order spec sheet and promotional materials. Her only reason for selling was a recent broken leg and age related issues.

Since my purchase, I have completed a full interior and exterior detail, replaced a few engine management sending units, replaced the radiator, related hoses, thermostat and front shocks. I also replaced all front lights with Late Model Restoration units. All FORD original lights come with the car. There is not one drop or leak of any fluid. Every accessory works as intended. AC, heat, radio with tape deck, all power windows, power top etc... all work perfectly. This past week in PA we had a lot of rain and there was not one drop on the inside.

The car starts, idles, revs, drives beautifully! It sounds exactly as the good Lord intended.

The CarFax is likely perfect. All panels are factory original. There may be one corner where a PDR guy did a small blend. It is had to tell. The undercarriage has very slight surface rust in some areas. Otherwise it is in lovely condition.

The car comes with original tools, covers, spare everything as per factory.

Please take the time to see the car in person. I have a large heated garage with a lift.

Located in Malvern, PA. Just West of Philadelphia.

Miles: 122,700
Price $14,500 OBO
 

Attachments

  • 5A59D030-D946-4AD9-9B90-FFA55A4A54C4.jpeg
    5A59D030-D946-4AD9-9B90-FFA55A4A54C4.jpeg
    398.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 621161F3-9134-4551-9C9F-A7C75A8AD384.jpeg
    621161F3-9134-4551-9C9F-A7C75A8AD384.jpeg
    581.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 7158DB78-8468-4BB5-8FCC-48B1CD205A7B.jpeg
    7158DB78-8468-4BB5-8FCC-48B1CD205A7B.jpeg
    541 KB · Views: 0
  • EB840AFF-3C97-401D-87FC-23239C5280B2.jpeg
    EB840AFF-3C97-401D-87FC-23239C5280B2.jpeg
    360.4 KB · Views: 0
  • E140E8F9-4549-4D1B-AF15-7B7D839D0DD3.jpeg
    E140E8F9-4549-4D1B-AF15-7B7D839D0DD3.jpeg
    360 KB · Views: 0
  • BD96BEF0-7B29-4ABA-9E33-32C3EA327157.jpeg
    BD96BEF0-7B29-4ABA-9E33-32C3EA327157.jpeg
    283.3 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ReefBlueGT
SOLD 1993 Reef Blue 2 Tone GT Convertible 80k miles
Replies
0
Views
341
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
87_LX_5.0
SOLD 2007 Shelby GT $16,500 in PA
Replies
0
Views
379
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
87_LX_5.0
87_LX_5.0
Gs1987GT
Fox GT side ground effect issues
Replies
25
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
D
Intermittant P0411 on my 2000 V6 Mustang
Replies
1
Views
308
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
MRaburn
SOLD Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
7
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu